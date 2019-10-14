Woman struck, killed helping driver of RV famous for its Trump stickers

TOMS RIVER — A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed in a crash that involved a motor home and trailer that's caught attention throughout the area for its dozens of pro-Trump signs and stickers.

At about 5:49 a.m. Monday, multiple first-responder units came to the intersection of Route 37 and Northampton Boulevardd for the report of a pedestrian struck, Toms River police said. Officers found Anne M. Lovallo, 56, of Keyport unresponsive, police said.

"Lifesaving attempts were made, however Ms. Lovallo was pronounced deceased on scene," police said in a press release issued Monday afternoon.

Lovallo had been helping disabled motor home operated by Rocky Sal Granata, police said. The press release described the 60-year-old as a "transient" of California — his has made the rounds on social media locally and nationally because of its unique appearance.

According to police, a vehicle driven by Michael Martinez, 62, of Jackson had been traveling east and struck Granata's trailer, which ultimately struck Lovallo where she was standing between the trailer and motor home.

The disabled motor home and trailer had been in the right travel lane with no operating lights while it was still dark and foggy our, police said. Police didn't say whether hazard lights were functional on the vehicle.

"Mr. Martinez was very cooperative and provided (the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office" consent to search his phone, and also consented to a voluntary blood sample, which was provided," police said. They're not expecting to charge Martinez at this state of the investigation, police said.

Granata, 59, recently told Brick Shorebeat he's driven his RV more than 50,000 miles to Trump rallies around the country, and he has been seen around Ocean County recently. His RV also includes a flag to show support for the LGBT community, and bumper stickers from past elections; he'd initially supported Bernie Sanders in 2016, according to the report. Granata currently supports the president — but in 2016 also went to Sanders and Hillary Clinton rallies, he said.

Ocean County Scanner News, which provided the picture seen with this post, was the first to report the RV's involvement.

The incident was the second pedestrian crash in Manchester in 12 hours.

Rain and poor lightning were factors in a car accident that injured a pedestrian on Route 530 and Manchester Boulevard on Sunday night around 7:37 pm.

Manchester Police say 73-year old Waldemar Kurbansade of Whiting was heading east in a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruz on Route 530 when he struck 82-year old Anna Rammos of Whiting who was trying to cross the road in front of the Dollar General Store.

Investigators gathered evidence at the scene as well as driver and witness statements, which revealed that the driver of the Chevrolet attempted to avoid the collision by braking and swerving, however, he was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian with the front bumper of his vehicle.

Vin Ebenau contributed to this report

Includes reporting by Dan Alexander. Contact him at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

