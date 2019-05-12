Woman struck and killed walking away from NJ Shop Rite, cops say

CLARK — A 71-year-old woman was struck and killed while walking away from a ShopRite parking lot on Saturday morning.

Police said the woman, whose identity was not disclosed, was hit around 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Raritan Road and ShopRite Way. The driver remained at the scene, according to police.

TAP into Clark reported that officers said the woman was a Metuchen resident.

The Clark Commons shopping center is a short distance away, reachable by sidewalk along Raritan Road.

Police asked any witnesses to the crash to call them at 732-388-3434.

