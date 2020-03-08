Woman struck and killed on Route 1&9 as son watched, cops say

NEWARK — A woman was killed Sunday morning on Route 1 & 9 when she got out of her vehicle close to the roadway and was struck by at least one vehicle, according to police.

Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Katherine Carter said the woman was struck around 6:45 a.m. in the northbound inner lanes, near Delancy Street in an industrial area just north of Newark Liberty International Airport.

Carter said Sunday it was not known why the woman got out of her vehicle. She also did not know if the driver remained at the scene after striking the woman, whose identity was not disclosed.

A boy seated inside the vehicle was believed to be the woman's son, according to Carter, who said he was not injured. Carter did not share a possible age for the child.

The inner lanes of Route 1 & 9 were closed for several hours for an investigation and reopened around noon.

It was still dark at the time of the incident, as Daylight Saving Time went into effect overnight.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5