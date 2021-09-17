Woman still missing in Woodland Park, NJ, due to Ida flooding

More than two weeks since the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit New Jersey with historic flooding, one person remains missing.

Woodland Park Police say several eye witnesses saw Donna Lomagro, 56, get trapped in her car as flood waters surrounded it. Around 9 p.m. she got out of her car, but was quickly swept away by the strong currents.

At least two people tried to rescue her, but would up having to be rescued themselves. Lomargo was last seen being carried by flood waters headed for Dowling Brook. The brook eventually empties into the Passaic River.

https://www.facebook.com/WoodlandParkPD/posts/1189660368111250

The search for Lomagro is ongoing. Crews have been scanning the banks of both the Dowling Brook and the Passaic River.

An NJ.com reporter went to the home that was the last known address for Lomagro. The website reports a woman who answered the door said, "That was my daughter. She's gone."

Officially police still list Lomagro as "missing." Her name has not been added to the list of those whose deaths are blamed on the storm. The death toll officially stands at 30.

More people were killed by Ida in New Jersey than any other state effected by the storm, including Louisiana, where Ida came ashore as a Category 4 hurricane.

That has prompted criticism of Governor Phil Murphy, who did not declare a State of Emergency until well after significant flooding had occurred. Some have questioned if that delay led people to believe it was safe to be driving during the storm, resulting in additional deaths. Murphy has brushed off that criticism, saying he gave people ample warning of the dangers of the storm.

Hurricane Ida damage in New Orleans & The Gulf Coast Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a category 4 hurricane on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina making landfall. Relief efforts are now underway for the entire region.

President Joe Biden visits Somerset County, NJ to tour Ida damage President Joe Biden visited Somerset County on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, for a meeting with state and county officials in Hillsborough and a tour of storm damage in Manville.

​​