Drunk NJ school bus driver had kids on board in crash, prosecutors say

WOODLAND PARK — A school bus driver is charged with 42 counts of endangering the welfare of a child after a crash on Friday.

Juan Gonzalez, 51, of Paterson, was drunk behind the wheel of the bus with high school students on board when he crashed into a parked car, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Prosecutors say that Gonzalez was taking the students to Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne. No student injuries were reported in the crash.

Around 8:45 a.m., police were called about a possible hit-and-run in Woodland Park. An investigation found that a parked car had been hit near the intersection of Squirrelwood Road and McBride Avenue.

According to prosecutors, each of the 42 second-degree charges of endangering the welfare of a child could carry between five to ten years in prison. Gonzalez is also charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Gonzalez was conditionally released at a court hearing on Saturday. His next court date is set for Dec. 1.

