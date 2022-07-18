Impacted by Ida? This NJ survey can help you receive recovery funds

New Jersey wants to hear from residents who were impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida last summer.

If you're part of that pool, your input will not only help the state form a plan on how to use federal funding; it'll get your information on the state's radar, so that they know you'd like assistance when recovery and mitigation programs come online.

The Department of Community Affairs says there is no deadline for the registration survey, but the DCA is tasked with submitting an Action Plan to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development no later than Sept. 28, 2022, on use of $228 million in federal Community Development Block Grant-Disaster Recovery funding that was officially awarded to New Jersey in May. Feedback offered by victims before then can help DCA draft their plan.

Ida resulted in major disaster declarations for residents, businesses and local governments in the counties of Bergen, Cape May, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Passaic, Somerset, Union, and Warren.

Since then, folks have been able to draw down from their personal flood insurance policies, and apply for help from the Federal Emergency Management Administration and the Small Business Administration. CDBG-DR funds are "last in" dollars.

"Seventy percent of the $228 million that HUD as allocated to New Jersey must be dedicated to low-to-moderate-income residents," noted Sam Viavattine, DCA deputy commissioner.

The survey data may also help steer more FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program funding to unmet needs related to Ida recovery. Gov. Phil Murphy in May announced $50 million in these funds for Blue Acres buyouts.

DCA says the survey, which is available in multiple languages, is currently required of people who want to apply for future Ida recovery and mitigation programs once they begin. The survey, though, is not an application.

Use this link to complete the survey.

