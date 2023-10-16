WOODLAND PARK — A hit-and-run on Sunday night claimed the life of a 31-year-old woman, according to authorities.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is asking for information from anyone who may have witnessed the tragic incident or know something about it.

Police were notified at around 7:35 p.m. about the collision between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of McBride Avenue and Hughes Place in Woodland Park.

Intersection of McBride Avenue and Hughes Place in Woodland Park (Google Street View) Intersection of McBride Avenue and Hughes Place in Woodland Park (Google Street View) loading...

According to the prosecutor's office, the driver of a black Honda Odyssey struck borough resident Lillian Zamlout on the sidewalk, and then drove off.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An investigation is underway. Anyone with pertinent information can contact the Woodland Park Police tip line at 973-345-8117 or the prosecutor's office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

