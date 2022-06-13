Woman held against her will at Middletown, NJ hotel, cops say

MIDDLETOWN — A woman called police Sunday morning from a hotel room and said she was being held against her will by a man.

Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said the woman from The Bronx told police she was in a room with Connor Post, 29, of Middletown, who threatened her when she tried to leave. She said Post had a knife.

Post left before police arrived but officers later caught up with him. He was charged with criminal restraint, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Bailey did not disclose the relationship between Post and the woman.

Post was being held Monday at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Get to know the lighthouses of NJ: Photos A look at New Jersey's lighthouses and fun facts, both land & sea. (The list below is organized alphabetically by county)

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!