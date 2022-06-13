Woman held against her will at Middletown, NJ hotel, cops say
MIDDLETOWN — A woman called police Sunday morning from a hotel room and said she was being held against her will by a man.
Middletown Deputy Police Chief Paul Bailey said the woman from The Bronx told police she was in a room with Connor Post, 29, of Middletown, who threatened her when she tried to leave. She said Post had a knife.
Post left before police arrived but officers later caught up with him. He was charged with criminal restraint, terroristic threats, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Bailey did not disclose the relationship between Post and the woman.
Post was being held Monday at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold Township.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
