Woman found on fire in NJ hotel parking lot

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A woman was severely burned after being found on fire at a local hotel on Thursday.

Officers responded about 8:30 a.m. to the Howard Johnson along North Black Horse Pike in the Blackwood section of the township, where they found the injured woman in the parking lot.

The victim was flown to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia. Police did not know her condition Thursday afternoon.

Police did not release the woman's name on Thursday or say whether they know how she got on fire.

Anyone who either witnessed the incident or has information related to it can contact the Gloucester Township Police Department anonymous tip line at 856-843-5560.

To send an anonymous tip via text message, users can text the keyword "TIPGLOTWPPD" and a message to 888777.

More from New Jersey 101.5: