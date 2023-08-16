Woman dies in Long Branch, NJ crash as cops respond to armed break-in

🚓 A woman was killed in a crash with a police vehicle in Long Branch early Monday

LONG BRANCH — A fatal crash involving a police vehicle responding to an armed home invasion earlier this week is under investigation, according to authorities.

One woman was killed in the crash in Long Branch Monday morning, the Attorney General's Office said.

Officials said that Long Branch cops were called to a home around 4 a.m. for a report of a break-in. The person who called 911 said that the intruder was armed.

In the minutes that follow, one officer who was in a marked police SUV crashed with another vehicle near the corner of MacArthur and Elmwood Avenues. Video of the aftermath taken by The Link News showed that the police vehicle suffered significant damage to its front.

Fatal crash in Long Branch at MacArthur and Elmwood Avenues on 8/14/23 (The Link News via Facebook)

The other car appeared to have crashed into a tree and caught fire.

Authorities said the civilian car was being driven by a suspect from the home invasion. The driver survived and was arrested before being taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center for their injuries.

But there was also a passenger, a woman, in the civilian car who was severely injured in the crash. She was taken to the same hospital and died shortly after 7 a.m.

The OAG has not yet identified the woman or the driver of the car.

The Long Branch cop involved in the crash, who has also not been identified, was injured as well. They were taken to the hospital and have since been released.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. The OAG said it would not release any more information at this time.

