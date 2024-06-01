With NYC verdict in, Trump faces criminal charges in 3 more states

(The Center Square) – While a New York City jury convicted former President Donald Trump Thursday on all counts in the New York City hush-money case, his legal issues don't end there.

Trump also faces 54 felony charges in three other separate indictments spread across Florida, Georgia and Washington D.C. Trump has pleaded not guilty in all of the cases and accused his political rival, President Joe Biden, of weaponizing the Justice Department to bring the charges ahead of the November presidential election.

In a federal case in Florida, Trump has pleaded not guilty to 40 felony counts that allege he kept sensitive military documents, shared them with people who didn't have security clearances, and tried to avoid the government's attempts to retrieve them.

In Georgia, a Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump and 18 others, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former state Republican Party Chairman David Shafer, on charges they tried to overturn the state results of the 2020 presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty.

In Washington, special counsel Jack Smith's team of federal prosecutors charged Trump with four federal counts related to contesting the 2020 election and the storming of the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. The charges are conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction, and conspiracy against the right to vote and to have one's vote counted, according to the indictment. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Legal analysts say it is unlikely any of the remaining three pending cases will go to trial before November's presidential election when presumptive GOP nominee Trump is expected to face presumptive Democrat nominee Biden in a rematch of 2020.

