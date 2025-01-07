Winter camping is a thing, but NJ is lousy for it

With the snow parts of New Jersey just got hit with, did you even for a moment think, "Man, I’d like to be out in the wilderness in this cold and frozen precipitation and pitch a tent?"

Yes, they make four-season tents. Sure, you can buy cold weather-rated sleeping bags and a ground pad. But have you ever truly wanted to?

They say winter camping is a thing. The Dyrt is an app for campers. According to a Dyrt survey, 31.2% of campers now do winter camping. They say between. In 2019 and 2021 winter camping had a 40% increase in popularity.

This is normally where I would say you’ve got a screw loose. Despite the fact, that I think you’re a few fries short of a Happy Meal, who am I to argue? It’s a healthy hobby and if you want to turn into Jack Nicholson in the hedge maze at the end of "The Shining” then go for it.

Just be aware you’re in a bad state for it.

No Repair Cost which offers extended warranty policies on recreational vehicles did a study to determine which states were best for winter camping. They analyzed US states using 16 factors grouped into three main categories: nature and attractions, accessibility and affordability, and environmental and safety conditions. These included national parks, fuel prices, public land, cost of campsites, number of sunny winter days, air quality, winter weather risks, etc.

Idaho was the clear winner for winter camping diehards. Over 70% of the land is open to the public and more than 40% of the land is covered in forests. They say camping trips here are easier on your wallet, too, with KOA campground fees around $55.86 per night.

So how far down the list does New Jersey rank? We are 42nd. Even a warm weather state like Louisiana beats us for winter camping.

We fall short in categories like nearness to national parks, proximity to landmarks, attractions, forest coverage, etc. Which state was the absolute worst for winter camping?

Delaware.

So at least we’re not Delaware. At least we’re not them. As you’re freezing in your tent this winter remember this: we’re not first, but we’re not worst.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

