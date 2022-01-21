RED BANK — A yacht docked at a marina on the Navesink River caught fire and sank Thursday night.

Initial calls reporting the fire at Marine Park around 6 p.m. said several boats were on fire but firefighters found just one and were able to contain it despite gusty winds, according to the Red Bank Fire Department.

Red Bank 1st Deputy Fire Chief Nick Ferraro told RedBankGreen.com that the wrapped boat sank before the flames were completely out.

Boat on fire at Irwin Marine at Marine Park in Red Bank Boat on fire at Irwin Marine at Marine Park in Red Bank (Scott Longfeld, Red Bank fire department) loading...

Cold temperatures froze the closest fire hydrant but a second one was easily accessed, Ferraro said.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said temperatures had just fallen to 32 degrees as the fire started with a north-northwest breeze gusting to 15 mph.

No firefighters were injured while putting out the fire.

On Oct. 30, Red Bank firefighters doused a fire on a boat docked at the Molly Pitcher Inn.

