Win tickets to see Spadea’s comedy with the NJ 101.5 app

The #SpeakingPodcast team with Bill Spadea , Jay Black and Jessica Gibson has another event to announce, and an opportunity to win tickets!

Spadea will host three special comedy shows with Jay headlining, three different feature comics and a special guest.

The first show is 8 p.m. on Friday, April 12 followed by two shows on Saturday night, April 13 , at 7 p.m. and at 9:45 p.m.

We've got tickets to give away for the Saturday late show, which will also feature a meet and greet with Spadea and the comics before the show.

Wanna enter to win? Simple. Here's what you have to do:

Download our free New Jersey 101.5 App

Turn on BOTH the Bill Spadea channel and the #SpeakingPodcast channel.

the Bill Spadea channel and the #SpeakingPodcast channel. On Wednesday, April 10 , you'll get an alert with a special link to enter.

Good luck! See you at Catch! #NoMuffinJoke

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: