Will your college degree turn into a top paying NJ job?

The debate will rage on forever. Is college worth it? Is it not worth it? Do I need college to be able to get a top-paying job?

The roundabout answer to all of that is simply that you're never going to get that super high-paying job right out of college. And your first job out of college is likely not going to be your forever job.

What a lot of young people fresh into the working world don't understand is that you have to WORK your way to the top to get to where you want to go. You don't start there right away.

I know, it sucks. And it's not what anyone wants to hear, but it's the truth. There are no free passes in the real world.

Adobe Express Adobe Express loading...

We recently did a topic on the station last week about whether or not callers work in the field they majored in. The overwhelming consensus was no. Some started out in their degree field, but then had their careers switch as they got older.

Some never even worked in their degree field from the jump. Once you start working, it can become a crapshoot where you end up.

But if you're in college or thinking about going to college and are wondering if you'll get a good job once you graduate, take a look at the 99 top-paying jobs in New Jersey.

The 99 top paying jobs in New Jersey How much do you make? These are the occupations in New Jersey with the highest median annual compensation. Source: Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, 2022

Sense a trend? An extraordinary amount, especially at the very, very top are jobs in the medical field. Granted not all fall into this category, but if you're looking to get into the top of the food chain for money, the medical field isn't a bad spot.

25 richest people in America and how they did it St ﻿ acker compiled a list of the 25 wealthiest people in the country and how they've maintained their fortune.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2023 from January through May, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that homes hit the market and sell in two months or less, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties.

Most counties have seen houses go for more than the list price this year, while the rest have been very close to asking — on average.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.