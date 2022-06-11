Will the Starbucks opening in Wildwood, NJ have a retro doo-wop look?

It's good news for Starbucks lovers who've had to go outside Wildwood to find some. The Jersey Shore town is finally getting one of its OWN!



It seems like it would be hard to throw a stone and NOT land on a Starbucks. There seem to be one, if not two, in every town. But there's never been a Starbucks in Wildwood.

Get our free mobile app

There is one in Rio Grande, but way further inland. Wildwood residents and anyone passing through wouldn't be able to get their Starbucks fix IN town. I know, First World problems, but that's all about to change.

Douglas Bagg/Unsplash Douglas Bagg/Unsplash loading...

Soon, there will be a Starbucks a little closer to the water in Wildwood.

Wildwoodvideoarchive.com reports that a space on Park and Rio Grande Avenues (along the main drag into Wildwood) originally meant for a Popeye's Chicken will now become the town's first Starbucks store.

Damiano Baschiera/Unsplash Damiano Baschiera/Unsplash loading...

Just before Memorial Day, the news seemed to be confirmed with the city publicizing that Starbucks intends to build a store that includes a drive-thru window, according to Wildwood Video Archive.

The Starbucks would be right across the street from McDonald's, offering an opportunity for motorists to get their coffee fix on their way to and from the beach!

The Nix Company/Unsplash The Nix Company/Unsplash loading...

And, Wildwood Video Archive brought up a VERY good point. Given the Doo-wop theme along that whole stretch of Rio Grande Ave., could Starbucks there indulge in a retro-style store? How cool would that look? Hope they do!

Here's a look at some of Wildwood's famous doo-wop structures.

Early Wildwood motels

5 Fun (and Mostly FREE) Things to Do in Downtown Wildwood This Summer Wildwood, New Jersey has lined up a ton of fun events in its downtown area this summer. Here's what you've got to look forward to!

What South Jersey's Slogan Should Be We asked you to tell us what you think South Jersey's slogan should be. From pork roll to our driving skills, the answers did not disappoint.