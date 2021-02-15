Will it be a ‘wild’ summer in Wildwood? (Opinion)

The Jersey summer is unclear at best given the fact that New Jersey residents still seem scared to death about a virus that has a 99.8% survival rate. So many so-called adults acting like children scared of the boogeyman under the bed or in their closet. It's a cold. It's a flu. It's a virus that you will most likely not even know you have unless you take the nearly discredited PCR test, which some experts have showed as having as high as 90% false positives.

But here we are in New Jersey, so scared that people are masked up by themselves in the car. So scared that restaurants still remain largely empty. So scared that kids, despite spike in anxiety, depression, drug abuse and suicide, remain mostly isolated and remote. Now to add to the chorus that seemingly repeats the call to "get the hell outta Jersey while you can!"...beach tag fees in Wildwood.

Yup. I've been consistent over the years supporting local towns and the right to charge a fee in order to offset the cost of lifeguards and beach cleaning and replenishment. That said, given the fact that we've been locked down for nearly a year, I've got to question the timing of Wildwood's discussion.

What do you think? Jersey shore summer or free beaches and normal, no-distance, no-mask summer south of here?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

