Wildwood’s ‘Roar to the Shore’ in danger

The future of the huge motorcycle rally in Wildwood, Roar to the Shore, is in question according to the Press of Atlantic City. A perceived growing presence of “outlaw” bikers is starting to make the event less attractive with 26 arrests taking place during the gathering in September, although they may not all have been biker-related.

Charges reportedly included weapons offenses with hand guns and brass knuckles being confiscated. There were a number of drug busts, too, with hydrocodone and methamphetamine being found. The Roar to the Shore has traditionally been a family oriented event, but the Press reports that city officials fielded calls this year complaining that the nature of the event was changing.

They’ve been holding the Roar for decades with an estimated 80,000 people attending last year alone, so it is obviously of great benefit to Wildwood’s businesses and it would be a shame if the town didn’t grant the permit next year. The commissioner quoted in the Press of Atlantic City stressed that no decision has been made and in fact the discussions of the event’s future are very preliminary.

More from New Jersey 101.5