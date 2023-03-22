Wildly popular grocery store is opening its second NJ location

Sprouts Farmers Market, a rapidly growing organic grocery store chain, is opening a new store in Aberdeen, its second in New Jersey.

According to app.com, the new store, which is scheduled to open in 2024, will be in the Aberdeen Plaza at the corner of Rte. 35 and Cliffwood Ave. in Aberdeen. The location used to be an A&P grocery store, but it closed in 2015.

The Sprouts’ website says that they have 380 stores in 23 states; there is currently one in Marlton and one planned for Haddon Twp.

One of the unique aspects of Sprouts Farmers Market is its commitment to providing high-quality, affordable organic products. The store's "Farmers Market" section features locally grown produce and other natural foods, and the company partners with local farmers and suppliers to ensure the freshest and most sustainable products are available.

Sprouts Farmers Market is also dedicated to supporting the communities it serves. The company partners with local organizations to provide food and other resources to those in need, and its "Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation" supports a variety of health and wellness initiatives.

Sprouts Farmers Market offers a wide selection of natural and organic foods, including fresh produce, meats, seafood, dairy products, bakery items, and packaged foods. In addition to traditional grocery items, the store also features a variety of specialty departments, such as bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, and a deli.

The chain was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

