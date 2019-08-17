Wild video: Stolen car smashes truck, flips it, bursts into flames

NEWARK — A wild video taken in the area of Ferry Street early Friday morning shows a speeding car — which police say was being pursued in a homicide investigation — crashing into a pickup truck and flipping it over before bursting into flames.

The vehicle was being pursued in a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, Anthony Ambrose, Newark's director of public safety, said in an email Saturday. It had been stolen from Rumson, in Monmouth County, he said.

"The intelligence unit pursued the vehicle and apprehended the lone occupant," he said.

So far, no one has been charged in the homicide investigation, Ambrose said.

Ambrose didn't release the names of anyone involved. Mark S. Di Ionno, a spokesman for his office, said the suspect being pursued fled the vehicle, but was apprehended. Four people were hurt in all, but none suffered life-threatening injuries.

Neither provided more information on the circumstances of the crash or the homicide investigation.

A copy of the video was posted online by Twitter user @klinares21, but it's not clear where it originated. The administrators of the Ironbound Neighborhood Watch Facebook page, which provided New Jersey 101.5 with pictures from the incident, said they'd been in touch with a business owner whose surveillance system captured the video. New Jersey 101.5 has not yet made contact directly with that business owner.

