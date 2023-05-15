Wild turkeys are going wild in New Jersey

It is turkey season in New Jersey, but the turkeys think it's people season.

Turkey hens are hatching their eggs right about now in the Garden State and the males are overly protective.

Some of the males also seem to be out of their minds. I saw a full-grown male turkey attacking several cars on the road in Medford on Sunday morning.

Finally, some smart woman pulled over, got out an umbrella, and kept opening and closing it up to chase old Tom off the roadway and into the woods.

Why this thing was attacking cars in the middle of a 45-mph road is a complete mystery, but the tormenting Tom was out there for at least half an hour before the woman chased his into the woods. A few weeks ago, they were coming right up to our backdoor.

Right about now you’ll also see baby geese crossing the road with mom and dad holding up traffic in some areas. It’s springtime in New Jersey and nature is coming alive in full force.

If you happen to see a male turkey acting aggressively, move away from the area because it’s probably where they’ve nested, and their eggs are just hatching.

You can scare them away by pointing an umbrella at them, and continually opening it up and backing them off. Or like some hunters are doing this time of year you can just go in the woods make a few calls with your turkey caller and shoot a few. You do you. Happy spring!

