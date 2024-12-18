Why Springsteen biopic filming suspended indefinitely in Freehold

What’s this? Trouble in the heartland?

You no doubt have heard the star of FX’s “The Bear,” Jeremy Allen White, has been all over Jersey filming the Springsteen biopic “Deliver Me From Nowhere.” So has Bruce Springsteen often showing up at various shooting locations.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

There was supposed to be filming in Freehold this past Friday, December 13, that was going to have sections of Main Street as well as South Street closed down. Certain storefronts had already transformed to look like the 1950s.

But it never happened.

All we know is there was a medical situation with someone on the production crew, and according to an article in the Asbury Park Press, the Freehold shoot had to be “indefinitely suspended.”

“We were very excited about this opportunity and were looking forward to it, and it's a shame that we got rained out on Wednesday and canceled for a medical issue today, but the third time will be a charm,” said Freehold Mayor Kevin Kane. “When they come back to film, it's going to be tremendous, and we're looking forward to doing anything we can do to help Bruce and (director) Scott Cooper and Jeremy Allen White.”

retro Stone Pony (Credit: Stan Goldstein) retro Stone Pony (Credit: Stan Goldstein) loading...

Last week, a lot of filming got done in Asbury Park at locations like The Stone Pony, Convention Hall, Frank’s, the Carousel House, and more. Previously, it was shot in Montclair and many other locations, including my hometown of Rahway. From what I’ve seen, it appears they filmed at the Union County Performing Arts Center, which was once the movie theater in Rahway.

“Deliver Me From Nowhere” is set to be theatrically released sometime in 2025.

