Why NJ was supposed to take down their decorations on January 6

Did you know there's a particular date that your holiday decorations in New Jersey are supposed to come down? Apparently, there is.

What's more, we all were always aware of this date thanks to a popular Christmas song that's played endlessly throughout the holidays. Well OK, let's be real. Every single holiday song is played endlessly.

But here's the thing. Is there really such a date that should exist in the first place? Is there a point in time when we really should break out the boxes and put the holiday decorations away for the season?

I think most in New Jersey would agree that about a week after New Year's Day is an ideal time. It just feels like the right amount of time to allow to go by before taking another trip to the attic.

Holiday lights / boxes Canva loading...

Fortunately, if you are one of those people, then January 6 (or shortly after) is the perfect target date to take everything down. But why January 6?

Because technically January 5 is the 12th day of Christmas. Like the holiday tune, there are 12 magical days to celebrate Christmas.

But what some may not know is that the days begin on Christmas. Meaning, that day one is the first day of Christmas.

By the time you get to the 12th day, we're at January 5. And that's why the 5th of January is the last day you should keep your holiday decorations up.

Maksim Pasko Maksim Pasko loading...

Of course, we're now past that date, which means if your holiday decorations are still up, you should now take them down.

Actually, shortly after January 5 is an appropriate time to take them all down. Yes, some go longer than that, but that simply could be because it's a hassle in the first place to take down decorations.

Whenever you do take them down is ultimately up to you. Just make sure you're not one of those people who say Happy New Year well into February.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.