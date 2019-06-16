Why NJ is giving out free no-prescription naloxone on Tuesday

As part of an effort to address New Jersey’s continuing opioid abuse epidemic, the state is handing out $1.5 million worth of the overdose antidote drug naloxone on Tuesday at numerous locations across the Garden State.

Carole Johnson, commissioner of the state Department of Human Services, said the giveaway is not just for people who have a friend or relative who’s a drug addict.

“It’s an open opportunity for everyone in New Jersey who is interested and able to come by one of the participating pharmacies and pick up free naloxone," she said.

“We would encourage those individuals who have family members or friends who are at risk, as well as other folks who are concerned about the opioid epidemic and want to be part of the response.”

More than 3,000 New Jersey residents died of drug overdoses last year.

“It’s going to take an all-hands-on-deck here and that’s why we’re doing this to make sure as many people as possible get access to naloxone and can help save a life," Johnson said. "Lay people are often the first responders in those situations."

A total of 20,000 doses will be available on a first-come, first-serves basis.

The drug, which Johnson said is easy to use, comes with instructions and people with questions can ask pharmacists.

“The version that we’re distributing is actually the newer simpler version that is really just a simple nasal spray," she said.

She explained in the past, naloxone kits required some assembly to get the product ready, but now it’s “one simple nasal spray with a plunger.”

Johnson said DHS worked with Pharmacy Association of New Jersey and pharmacy chains on the giveaway initiative.

Where to get it on June 18

Atlantic County

Walgreens — 1723 Pacific Ave, Atlantic City

Walgreens — 3218 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City

— 3218 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City CVS — 6815 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Twp

— 6815 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Twp Walgreens — 2247 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Twp

— 2247 Ocean Heights Ave, Egg Harbor Twp Walmart — 6801 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp

— 6801 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Twp CVS — 327 S Pitney Rd, Galloway

— 327 S Pitney Rd, Galloway Walmart — 631 US Hwy 9 South, Little Egg Harbor

— 631 US Hwy 9 South, Little Egg Harbor Walmart — 4620 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

— 4620 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing CVS — 191 New Rd, Somers Point

Bergen County

Buckley’s Drug Store — 35 E Palisade Ave, Englewood

— 35 E Palisade Ave, Englewood Walmart — 174 Passaic St, Garfield

— 174 Passaic St, Garfield Levy’s Pharmacy — 299 Stuyvesant Ave, Lyndhurst

— 299 Stuyvesant Ave, Lyndhurst Walgreens — 72 Crescent Ave, Waldwick

— 72 Crescent Ave, Waldwick RiteAID — 265 Pascack Road, Washington Twp

Burlington County

Boyd’s of Bordentown — 118 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown

— 118 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown Mast Pharmacy and Surgical — 338 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown

— 338 Farnsworth Ave, Bordentown Powers Pharmacy — 558 Lakehurst Rd, Browns Mills

— 558 Lakehurst Rd, Browns Mills Walmart — 2501 Route 130 S, Cinnaminson

— 2501 Route 130 S, Cinnaminson Boyd’s of Florence — 306 Broad St, Florence

— 306 Broad St, Florence RiteAID — 235 N Maple Ave, Marlton

— 235 N Maple Ave, Marlton Walmart — 150 E St Hwy 70, Marlton

— 150 E St Hwy 70, Marlton RiteAID — 409 Stokes Road, Medford

— 409 Stokes Road, Medford Larchmont Pharmacy — 200 Larchmont Blvd, Mount Laurel

— 200 Larchmont Blvd, Mount Laurel Walmart — 934 St Hwy 73 @ Fellowship Rd, Mount Laurel

— 934 St Hwy 73 @ Fellowship Rd, Mount Laurel Walgreens — 7001 Route 130, Riverside

— 7001 Route 130, Riverside Hometown Pharmacy — 1805 US-206, Southampton

— 1805 US-206, Southampton RiteAID — 217 Sunset Road, Willingboro

Camden County

RiteAID — 375 Whitehorse Pike, Atco

— 375 Whitehorse Pike, Atco RiteAID — 501 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington

— 501 Clements Bridge Rd, Barrington CVS — 1 West White Horse Pike, Berlin

— 1 West White Horse Pike, Berlin CVS — 701 College Drive, Blackwood

— 701 College Drive, Blackwood ShopRite Pharmacy of Brooklawn — Route 130 & Browning Road, Brooklawn

— Route 130 & Browning Road, Brooklawn Bell Pharmacy — 1201 Haddon Av, Camden

— 1201 Haddon Av, Camden CVS — 3004 Mount Ephraim Ave, Camden

— 3004 Mount Ephraim Ave, Camden RiteAID — 1426 Mtount Ephraim Ave, Camden

— 1426 Mtount Ephraim Ave, Camden RiteAID — 2 South Broadway, Camden

— 2 South Broadway, Camden Walgreens — 2626 Federal St, Camden

— 2626 Federal St, Camden CVS — 100 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill

— 100 Springdale Rd, Cherry Hill CVS — 600 Kings Hwy N, Cherry Hill

— 600 Kings Hwy N, Cherry Hill RiteAID — 823 Cooper Landing Road, Cherry Hill

— 823 Cooper Landing Road, Cherry Hill ShopRite Pharmacy of Garden St Pavilion — 2230 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill

— 2230 Route 70 West, Cherry Hill ShopRite Pharmacy of Laurel Hill — 1224 Blackwood Clementon Rd, Clementon

— 1224 Blackwood Clementon Rd, Clementon CVS — 455 S Broadway, Gloucester City

— 455 S Broadway, Gloucester City ShopRite Pharmacy of Lawnside — 130 White Horse Pike N, Lawnside

— 130 White Horse Pike N, Lawnside CVS — 24 S Black Horse Pike, Mount Ephraim

— 24 S Black Horse Pike, Mount Ephraim CVS — 7500 Maple Ave, Pennsauken

— 7500 Maple Ave, Pennsauken CVS — 4315 Marlton Pike @ Henshaw, Pennsauken

— 4315 Marlton Pike @ Henshaw, Pennsauken RiteAID — 4902 Westfield Avenue, Pennsauken

— 4902 Westfield Avenue, Pennsauken Walgreens — 4601 Westfield Ave, Pennsauken

— 4601 Westfield Ave, Pennsauken CVS — 589 Berlin Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville

— 589 Berlin Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville Walmart — 1 Coopertowne Blvd, Somerdale

— 1 Coopertowne Blvd, Somerdale CVS — 69 S White Horse Pike, Stratford

— 69 S White Horse Pike, Stratford CVS — 1000 Kresson Rd, Voorhees

— 1000 Kresson Rd, Voorhees Medilink RxCare — 709 County Rte 561, Voorhees

Cape May County

CVS — 11 Court House South Dennis Rd, Cape May Court House

— 11 Court House South Dennis Rd, Cape May Court House Cape Village Pharmacies — 38 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora

— 38 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora ShopRite Pharmacy of Rio Grande — 1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande

— 1700 Route 47 South, Rio Grande Walgreens — 3300 Route 9 S, Rio Grande

Cumberland County

RiteAID — 52 E Broad Street, Bridgeton

— 52 E Broad Street, Bridgeton Walgreens — 25 E Broad St, Bridgeton

— 25 E Broad St, Bridgeton CVS — 1209 North High St., Millville

— 1209 North High St., Millville RiteAID — 907 North High Street, Millville

— 907 North High Street, Millville ShopRite Pharmacy of Millville — 2130 North 2nd Street, Millville

— 2130 North 2nd Street, Millville ShopRite Pharmacy of Upper Deerfield — 1000 Pearl Street, Upper Deerfield

— 1000 Pearl Street, Upper Deerfield CVS — 1163 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland

— 1163 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland RiteAID — 7 West Landis Ave, Vineland

— 7 West Landis Ave, Vineland ShopRite Pharmacy of Landis Ave — 3600 East Landis Avenue, Vineland

— 3600 East Landis Avenue, Vineland ShopRite Pharmacy of Vineland — 1255 W Landis Ave, Vineland

Essex County

ShopRite Pharmacy of Belleville — 726 Washington Ave, Belleville

— 726 Washington Ave, Belleville ShopRite Pharmacy of Brookdale — 1409 Broad Street, Bloomfield

— 1409 Broad Street, Bloomfield Stop and Shop Supermaket — 8 Franklin Street, Bloomfield

— 8 Franklin Street, Bloomfield Lexann Pharmacy & Wellness Ctr — 333 Central Ave, East Orange

— 333 Central Ave, East Orange ShopRite Pharmacy of East Orange — 533 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, East Orange

— 533 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, East Orange Walgreens — 508 Main Street, East Orange

— 508 Main Street, East Orange Abel’s Pharmacy — 635 Grove St Irvington, Irvington

— 635 Grove St Irvington, Irvington RiteAID — 104 12th Avenue, Newark

— 104 12th Avenue, Newark ShopRite Pharmacy of Newark — 206 Springfield Ave, Newark

— 206 Springfield Ave, Newark Walgreens — 61 Ferry St, Newark

— 61 Ferry St, Newark Walgreens — 361 Bergen St, Newark

Gloucester County

RiteAID — 860 Cooper Street, Deptford

— 860 Cooper Street, Deptford CVS — 2037 West Blvd, Malaga

— 2037 West Blvd, Malaga RiteAID — 490 Hurfville-Cross Keys Rd, Sewell

— 490 Hurfville-Cross Keys Rd, Sewell Walgreens — 500 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell

— 500 Egg Harbor Rd, Sewell Walmart — 3501 Route 42, Turnersville

— 3501 Route 42, Turnersville CVS — 1239 S. Blackhorse Pike, Williamstown

Hudson County

Jerry’s Drug Pharmacy — 455 Broadway, Bayonne

— 455 Broadway, Bayonne RiteAID — 1097 Broadway, Bayonne

— 1097 Broadway, Bayonne Stop and Shop Supermaket — 1 Lefante Way, Bayonne

— 1 Lefante Way, Bayonne ShopRite Pharmacy of Hoboken — 900 Madison Avenue, Hoboken

— 900 Madison Avenue, Hoboken ShopRite Pharmacy of Metro Plaza — 400 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City

— 400 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City Walgreens — 2395 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City

— 2395 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City Midtown Pharmacy — 581 Kearny Ave, Kearny

— 581 Kearny Ave, Kearny ShopRite Pharmacy of Kearny — 100 Passaic Avenue, Kearny

— 100 Passaic Avenue, Kearny Walmart — 150 Harrison Ave, Kearny

— 150 Harrison Ave, Kearny Walmart — 400 Park Pl, Secaucus

— 400 Park Pl, Secaucus Walgreens — 3508 Kennedy Blvd, Union City

Hunterdon County

Reading Ridge Pharmacy — 8 Reading Road, Flemington

Mercer County

Alexander’s Twin Pharmacy — 1060 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Hamilton

— 1060 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd, Hamilton Walmart — 700 Marketplace Blvd, Hamilton

— 700 Marketplace Blvd, Hamilton Penlar Pharmacy — 160 Lawrenceville Pennington Rd, Lawrenceville

— 160 Lawrenceville Pennington Rd, Lawrenceville RiteAID — 1801 Kuser Road, Trenton

— 1801 Kuser Road, Trenton ShopRite Pharmacy of Ewing — 1750 North Olden Avenue, Trenton

— 1750 North Olden Avenue, Trenton ShopRite Pharmacy of Hamilton Sq — 1225 Route #33/Hamilton Plaza, Trenton

— 1225 Route #33/Hamilton Plaza, Trenton Walgreens — 1096 Highway 33, Trenton

— 1096 Highway 33, Trenton Westside Pharmacy — 215 N. Hermitage Ave, Trenton

Middlesex County

Colonia Pharmacy — 515 Inman Ave, Colonia

— 515 Inman Ave, Colonia ShopRite Pharmacy of Edison — US Hwy 1 & Old Post Road, Edison

— US Hwy 1 & Old Post Road, Edison RiteAID — 332 Raritan Avenue, Highland Park

— 332 Raritan Avenue, Highland Park Boyt Drugs — 411 Main St, Metuchen

— 411 Main St, Metuchen Walgreens — 20 Jersey Ave, New Brunswick

— 20 Jersey Ave, New Brunswick Walmart — 979 US Hwy 1 South, North Brunswick

— 979 US Hwy 1 South, North Brunswick ShopRite Pharmacy of Old Bridge — US Hwy 9 & Fairway Plaza, Old Bridge

— US Hwy 9 & Fairway Plaza, Old Bridge Walmart — 1126 US Hwy 9, Old Bridge

— 1126 US Hwy 9, Old Bridge RiteAID — 3553 Washington Road, Parlin

— 3553 Washington Road, Parlin ShopRite Pharmacy of Perth Amboy — 365 Convery Boulevard, Perth Amboy

— 365 Convery Boulevard, Perth Amboy Walgreens — 520 Convery Blvd, Perth Amboy

— 520 Convery Blvd, Perth Amboy Twin City Pharmacy — 1708 Park Ave, South Plainfield

— 1708 Park Ave, South Plainfield Walmart — 360 US Highway 9 N, Woodbridge

Monmouth County

Bayshore Pharmacy — 2 Bayshore Plaza, Atlantic Highlands

— 2 Bayshore Plaza, Atlantic Highlands ShopRite Pharmacy of Belmar — 1801 Highway 35, Belmar

— 1801 Highway 35, Belmar Hazlet Pharmacy Inc. — 2874 NJ Hwy 35, Hazlet

— 2874 NJ Hwy 35, Hazlet ShopRite Pharmacy of Wall Twp — 2433 St Hwy 34, Manasquan

— 2433 St Hwy 34, Manasquan Pharmacy Emporium — 460 County Road 520, Marlboro

— 460 County Road 520, Marlboro Park Plaza Pharmacy — 343 NJ Hwy 34, Matawan

— 343 NJ Hwy 34, Matawan Walgreens — 3580 State Route 66, Neptune

— 3580 State Route 66, Neptune Walmart — 3575 State Route 66, Neptune

— 3575 State Route 66, Neptune Oakhurst Pharmacy — 1915 NJ Hwy 35, Oakhurst

— 1915 NJ Hwy 35, Oakhurst Campbell’s Pharmacy — 2175 NJ Hwy 35, Sea Girt

Morris County

Walgreens — 100 E Mcfarlan St, Dover

— 100 E Mcfarlan St, Dover Walmart — 40 International Dr S, Flanders

— 40 International Dr S, Flanders RiteAID — 213 South Street, Morristown

Ocean County

CVS — 955 West Bay Ave, Barnegat

— 955 West Bay Ave, Barnegat RiteAID — 416 US Hwy 9, Bayville

— 416 US Hwy 9, Bayville CVS — 989 Burnt Tavern Rd, Brick

— 989 Burnt Tavern Rd, Brick Walmart — 1872 Route 88, Brick

— 1872 Route 88, Brick RiteAID — 101 S Main St, Forked River

— 101 S Main St, Forked River CVS — 890 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson

— 890 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson CVS — 700 Main St., Lanoka Harbor

— 700 Main St., Lanoka Harbor Walmart — 580 US Hwy 9, Lanoka Harbor

— 580 US Hwy 9, Lanoka Harbor Walmart — 525 Route 72 W, Manahawkin

— 525 Route 72 W, Manahawkin RiteAID — 2101 Route 70, Manchester

— 2101 Route 70, Manchester Plumsted Pharmacy — 8 Brindletown Road, New Egypt

— 8 Brindletown Road, New Egypt Butler’s Pharmacy — 2301 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant

— 2301 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant CVS — 51 Bananier Dr, Toms River

— 51 Bananier Dr, Toms River RiteAID — 811 Fischer Blvd, Toms River

— 811 Fischer Blvd, Toms River RiteAID — 220 Route 70, Toms River

— 220 Route 70, Toms River Walgreens — 2353 Route 9, Toms River

— 2353 Route 9, Toms River Walmart — 950 Route 37 W, Toms River

Passaic County

ShopRite Pharmacy of Passaic — 503 Paulison Avenue, Passaic

— 503 Paulison Avenue, Passaic iCare Pharmacy — 661 Main Street, Paterson

— 661 Main Street, Paterson Walgreens — 350 Preakness Ave, Paterson

— 350 Preakness Ave, Paterson Walgreens — 639 E 18th St, Paterson

Salem County

RiteAID — 130 East Main Street, Penns Grove

Somerset County

Walmart — 100 North Main Street, Manville

— 100 North Main Street, Manville Walgreens — 129 Somerset St, Somerville

— 129 Somerset St, Somerville Walmart — 1501 US Highway 22, Watchung

Sussex County

Walmart — 230 State Highway 23, Franklin

— 230 State Highway 23, Franklin Walgreens — 126 Water St, Newton

— 126 Water St, Newton Walmart — 26 Hampton House Rd, Newton

Union County

Bell’s Pharmacy — 17 N Union Ave, Cranford

— 17 N Union Ave, Cranford Camacho Pharmacy — 509 Elizabeth Ave, Elizabeth

— 509 Elizabeth Ave, Elizabeth ShopRite Pharmacy of Elizabeth — 865 West Grand Street, Elizabeth

— 865 West Grand Street, Elizabeth Stop and Shop Supermaket — 801 Newark Avenue, Elizabeth

— 801 Newark Avenue, Elizabeth Walgreens — 600 Newark Ave, Elizabeth

— 600 Newark Ave, Elizabeth Walgreens — 1147 South Ave, Plainfield

— 1147 South Ave, Plainfield ShopRite Pharmacy — 2401 US Hwy 22 West, Union

— 2401 US Hwy 22 West, Union Tiffany Natural Pharmacy — 1115 S. Ave W, Westfield

Warren County

Panther Valley Pharmacy — 1581 County Road 517, Allamuchy

— 1581 County Road 517, Allamuchy RiteAID — 2 Upper Sarepta Road, Belvidere

— 2 Upper Sarepta Road, Belvidere RiteAID — 755 Memorial Pky (US Hwy 22), Phillipsburg

— 755 Memorial Pky (US Hwy 22), Phillipsburg Stop and Shop Supermaket — 1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg

— 1278 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg Walmart — 1300 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg

— 1300 US Highway 22, Phillipsburg RiteAID — 354 State Route 57 West, Washington

— 354 State Route 57 West, Washington ShopRite Pharmacy — 2 Club House Drive, Washington

