⚪ NJ man admits to three armed robberies at pharmacies

⚪ The gunman hit stores in the same NJ city over a two-month span

⚪ He asked for prescription drugs each time, including oxycodone

An Irvington man has admitted to robbing three Union County pharmacies at gunpoint for prescription medication including oxycodone, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced Thursday.

Charles Johnson pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Wednesday to three counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

Between June and July 2022, the 28-year-old Johnson robbed three different pharmacies in Elizabeth.

armed robbery at NJ pharmacies (Canva) loading...

Prosecutors said in each armed robbery — Johnson had a similar approach, showing a gun and threatening to shoot people, robbing the location in the morning and asking for the same prescription drugs.

Extensive video surveillance footage linked Johnson to each of the robberies.

Camden fed court (Google Maps) loading...

Johnson faces anywhere between seven years in prison to a life term for being convicted of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, alone.

That time must run separately from any other prison term imposed — each count of Hobbs Act robbery carries a maximum of 20 years, plus a hefty fine.

His sentencing was slated for Oct. 18.

