Why New Jersey men claim we’re never, ever lost driving

Driving in New Jersey can be, well, interesting. I mean, it's widely known that many from out-of-state are afraid to drive our roads and highways.

But why is that? Are they simply afraid of our jughandles? Or maybe, they're afraid of the aggressive way we drive?

Or perhaps, they simply don't want to get lost. After all, many of us would feel the same way without our GPS.

But, what if we didn't have a GPS? What then? How would you find your way?

Or, what if you did have a GPS but opted not to use it? Why in the world would anyone do something so foolish driving in New Jersey?

Well, there are people who refuse to use them. And more specifically, it's usually men.

And when it comes to those male drivers in The Great Garden State, we're certainly known to ignore our map-providing services in favor of using our own instincts.

You can essentially chalk this one as part logic, and part stubbornness. But why is it that some of us feel we're not lost while driving New Jersey roads?

I know a bunch of us who are like that. And I want to tell you that there are particular reasons why we think the way we do.

Hope you enjoyed this little tongue-in-cheek take on male drivers in The Garden State. I know I'm kind of poking fun at myself, but it's true.

And I know there are other drivers like me out there because I know some of them personally. We like the challenge of solving how to get from place to place without the need for a GPS.

Don't worry, we'll figure it out. As long as we're following the rules of the road, all will be fine.

