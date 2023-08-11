Why is service suspended on NJ Transit’s North Jersey Coast Line?

🚄 A tree fell on the catenary wire in Middletown after midnight Friday

🚄 The fall sparked a small fire

🚄 Repairs were ongoing to remove the tree and reinstall the wire

Service on a portion of NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line was suspended early Friday morning after a tree fell on a catenary wire.

NJ Transit spokesperson Kyalo Mulumba told New Jersey 101.5 that a tree fell on the wire along the tracks between the Middletown and Red Bank stations sometime after midnight taking the catenary line down with it. The fall also sparked a small fire.

The catenary line is above the track and supplies electricity to the trains traveling on the tracks below.

Service in both directions between Long Branch and Matawan remains suspended as of 11 a.m. Limited service is being provided eastbound between Rahway and Matawan.

NJ Transit rail tickets and passes are being cross honored by NJ Transit buses.

NJ Transit crew works to make repairs to a catenary wire along NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line in Middletown 8/11/23 NJ Transit crew works to make repairs to a catenary wire along NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line in Middletown 8/11/23 (NJ Transit) loading...

Bus service was provided during the morning commute between Long Branch and Matawan but ended at 9:15 a.m.

The website for NJ Transit's Alternate Back-up Contingency (ABC) campaign, which encourages riders to have a "plan B" for their travels linked to bus alternatives from each station on the North Jersey Coast Line.

Catenary wire along NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line in Middletown 8/11/23 Catenary wire along NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line in Middletown 8/11/23 (NJ Transit) loading...

