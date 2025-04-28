Forever 21’s bankruptcy and the closure of all its U.S. stores hit me harder than I expected. This isn’t just about the end of a retail chain. Like a lot of other retail closings, it’s the end of an era; a chapter of my life that holds so many memories.

I can still remember the first time I stepped into a Forever 21 store. It’s gonna sound cheesy, but it was a percent retail specimen: a recipe for spending! Vibrant displays, the trendy clothes, and the rush of finding that perfect piece at an affordable price. It was a treasure chest for my teenage self.

And then ... it was a similar experience for my teenage girls. And I love that I got to bring them there for that kid-in-a-candy-store feeling that I had when I was young. (I probably shopped there waaaay longer than I should have!)

Shopping there wasn’t just about buying clothes; it was an experience. The place made fashion feel attainable, even for young (not rich) me. And it was the template that a lot of other teen fashion stores followed for a long time after.

Over the years, Forever 21 became my go-to spot. Whether I was picking out an outfit for a first date, preparing for a job interview, or just treating myself after a rough week. (Ask any woman, it works.)

It made it easy for me to feel good without draining my wallet.

Hearing about the bankruptcy is like another nail in the coffin of the retail landscape, which always feels bad. Kind of like losing an old friend.

The retail world is always changing, and I know online shopping and new trends have played a role in this, but it’s still sad that a ubiquitous store (it was in virtually every mall in the country), and even part of pop culture.

Forever 21 wasn’t just a store, it was part of the soundtrack to many of my life’s moments. And while its doors may close, those memories are staying with me.

