Why aren’t people locking their doors? $80K car stolen from Jackson, NJ driveway

JACKSON — Another unlocked stolen car. And once again, police are urging residents to take proper measures to lock their vehicles and safeguard their property to not provide criminals an easy opportunity.

The latest incident happened early Monday morning when a woman told police she had started her $80,000 Mercedes in the driveway of her home on Arrowhead Circle at approximately 6:30 a.m., then went back inside.

When she came back about 20 minutes later, the luxury vehicle was gone. Through using a Mercedes app, she was able to track the vehicle to Woodbridge. It then headed north on the Turnpike.

Jackson police also learned that the suspects had driven off without paying for over $100 in gasoline at a Turnpike rest stop.

Newark police then saw the Mercedes later that morning and tried to stop it but failed. Shortly after, the State Police said the car was seen on Route 280, but they were unable to pursue it.

The vehicle was later abandoned in Newark and it was recovered for the Ocean County Sheriff's Department CSI Unit to process.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jackson Police Detective Robert Reiff at 732-928-1111.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.