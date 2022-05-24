Who Spadea is supporting in NJ’s congressional primaries

As parents push back against the radicals, it's important to recognize that the first opportunity to speak out for common sense is on June 7.

Both parties are holding their primary to see who will face off in the general election for U.S. Congress in November.

Our nation is enduring a shortage of baby formula, soaring gas prices, a Southern border that is seeing more than 200,000 illegal migrants crossing every month, and a national legislature willing to send tens of billions of YOUR money to Ukraine while voting down aid to American small businesses and restaurants suffering from misguided lockdown measures.

Formula shortage - photo credit Producer Kristen) Formula shortage - photo credit Producer Kristen) loading...

Who you send to Congress from New Jersey matters.

Former state Sen. Tom Kean wants a promotion to Congress. Yup, the same Tom Kean who was silent during the lockdown and in favor of implementing CRT in our schools. You can see his actual voting record HERE.

His opponent in the 7th District (which covers Hunterdon and Warren, Morris, Somerset, Sussex, and Union counties), Phil Rizzo, joined us this morning to explain why he is spending his campaign time standing with parents at local school board meetings.

The idea that in New Jersey the party elites plan on who they will support in the back room far from public view is problematic. The fact that they seem to always settle on weak, low-energy candidates is troubling.

The fact that they use their influence and power to disparage and damage the reputations of the regular people who step up to run is dangerous.

In order for the Republican Party to be an effective opposition to the over-reach and intrusion of corrupt government into our lives, we need to see stronger, more capable, independent thinkers nominated to challenge the current majority.

We have to start supporting people for their ideas, strength, and character and not simply because of their party affiliation.

I get asked often who I am supporting personally in this upcoming election and you know me, I am unapologetically aggressive when it comes to standing up for people who take on the responsibility of fighting for us and our liberty and prosperity:

District 4: Monmouth and Ocean Counties

Mike Crispi Mike Crispi loading...

Taking on 42-year incumbent Chris Smith who recently has voted with Biden and Pelosi despite being a Republican. He shocked the establishment cabal by getting placed in column A in both counties.

District 3: Monmouth, Mercer, and Burlington Counties

attachment-attachment-Ian-Smith loading...

One of the only men of courage who stood strong against Murphy's lockdowns at great personal cost.

District 5 Bergen, Passaic, Warren, and Sussex Counties

(Nick De Gregorio for Congress) (Nick De Gregorio for Congress) loading...

A combat Marine who served four tours overseas protecting our freedom. He's the right leader to take on Democratic incumbent Josh Gottheimer.

District 6 Middlesex and Monmouth Counties

(Photo: Rik Mehta) (Photo: Rik Mehta) loading...

A solid family man and biotech entrepreneur fighting for an opportunity to finally retire Frank Pallone.

District 9 Bergen, Hudson, and Passaic Counties

Billy Prempeh Billy Prempeh loading...

Successful businessman, Air Force Veteran, and son of legal immigrants, Billy is ready to take on long-time, ineffective incumbent Bill Pascrell.

District 12: Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset, and Union Counties

This high-energy, local entrepreneur is making the rounds and working hard to take on incumbent Bonnie Watson Coleman.

District 11: Morris, Passaic, and Essex Counties

Iraq war veteran, business owner, and family man, Toby is running an uphill battle against the establishment to secure the spot to take on Pelosi/Biden ally Mikie Sherril.

District 2: Atlantic, Cape May, Cumberland, and Salem Counties

Press of Atlantic City Debate 2020 Congressman Jeff Van Drew and challenger candidate Amy Kennedy during New Jersey's 2nd congressional district debate. (Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City, Pool) loading...

The only incumbent I'm supporting this year. Jeff is a sold, practical leader who should return to Washington.

As I make my way around the state I'll update this list by election day.

Remember, if you are currently registered but not affiliated with a party, you can show up at the designated polling place and declare as a Republican so you can cast your vote for one of these common-sense leaders. If you want to change back to unaffiliated right after casting the ballot, use this form HERE.

It's long past the time when voters should be complaining about having two bad choices as we saw in the 2021 Election. Get involved and have your voice heard in the primary so you have a say in who the two choices will be in November. Join me!

Don't know what District you are in? This should help.

New Jersey's new congressional districts for the 2020s A district-by-district look at New Jersey's congressional map following the redistricting done after the 2020 Census.

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.