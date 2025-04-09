Who knew? The 2 best commute routes in New Jersey

"Enjoyable commute." Is that an oxymoron or what?

Surely, when a survey was done of thousands of drivers across the nation asking if they had a favorite commute, no self-respecting New Jersey driver would offer any, right?

Wrong.

A survey by Quantrell Volvo asked about suburb-to-city drives and which were actually pleasant. Two in New Jersey made their list.

Sure, they came in at No. 93 and No. 103 and aren’t anything like their No. 1, which is Kailua to Honolulu via Pali Highway, HI-61, Hawaii.

Yeah, if Jersey had lush rainforests and postcard-perfect mountains and waterfalls maybe we could have been higher on the list, too.

🙄

Here’s the New Jersey commute drivers voted the best.

Red Bank to Jersey City via the Garden State Parkway and Interstate 78.

Starting off by the Jersey Shore and taking the Parkway through pretty suburbs and coastal marshlands pays off with breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline across the Hudson then finally the gleaming high-rises of Jersey City.

The second-best New Jersey commute?

Princeton to Newark via U.S. Route 1 and Interstate 95.

Now, yes, it starts with those ivy-covered buildings and streets of Princeton, but aren’t we all thinking “meh” once you get onto the nightmare that is Route 1?

Let’s face it, New Jersey. We’re never going to do well on a list like this.

When half the lanes are shut down due to an overturned tanker truck, hazmat crews are parked on the median, and they’re riddled with potholes… it’s going to be a long time before we’re number one.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.