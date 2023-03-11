Who has the best chicken sandwich in New Jersey?

When I think of a "chicken sandwich" a few different visions pop into my mind. There are several styles of "chicken sandwiches" that I enjoy. Deli chicken sliced on bread with lettuce and tomato. A chicken patty on a roll with mayo. Chicken parm on a sub. Finally, my favorite chicken salad on rye! Chicken salad is always a favorite of mine and there are several places that make a really good chicken salad sandwich, hoagie, or sub.

After the chicken salad, I think I would go for the chicken parm sub. A chicken parm sub always reminds me of Saturday nights at home watching a movie. Our chicken parm sub and some chips on the side, a perfect Saturday night sandwich.

According to a recent article by Love Food, "the White House Sub Shop has welcomed a string of showbiz heavyweights in its time: Oprah Winfrey, Frank Sinatra and The Beatles have all stopped here for their hoagie fix."

So what do you think? Where do you get the best chicken sandwich here in Jersey? Have you had the chicken parm at White House Subs in Atlantic City? Give us your review, we always love hearing from you.

