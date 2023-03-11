5 coffee shops you need to try in Atlantic County, NJ

Who doesn't love a good cup of coffee?

A nice cup of joe can really get the day started the right way and set the tone for your day. You can make an argument that a bad cup of coffee can be a sign of a bad day coming.

Well, I don't want you to have a bad cup of coffee, so I am listing 5 places in Atlantic County whose coffee you need to try (in no particular order).

1. Ventnor Coffee, 108 N. Dorset Ave. Ventnor

When I lived on the island, I went out of my way to grab a coffee at Ventnor Coffee, a local coffee house that has open mic nights, live mic, and plenty of other events throughout the year.

2. Barista's Coffee House, Central Square, Suite 10, 199 New Rd, Linwood

This is another great spot, which offers a ton of latte choices, and a huge cup of Joe. They are known for their coffee flights and great breakfast choices, but if you are looking for just a regular cup of coffee, I think you should give them a try.

3. Jessie’s of Linwood, 136 W Poplar Ave, Linwood

This little coffee and ice cream shop located n the bike path in Linwood is a great little spot to start your day. I have stopped in here plenty of times for a little pick-me-up, and their coffee has never disappointed.

4. Casciano Coffee Bar & Sweetery, 212 Bellevue Ave, Hammonton

Whenever I head out to Hammonton to call a game, one of my stops is always 212 Bellevue Ave, home of Casciano Coffee Bar and Sweetery. I absolutely love the coffee here and it's a cool little atmosphere, so make it a point to stop by when you're in the Blueberry capital of the world.

I have stopped into Black Turtle a bunch when I am over in Brigantine and it's worth it every single time. There is something different about this coffee and I suggest you get there and give them a try!

Where is your favorite local coffee shop? Which ones should be on my next list?