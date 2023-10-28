Where you can meet and greet Jersey Shore’s The Situation in NJ this December

Don’t you love how “Jersey Shore” is still a thing? It’s totally one of my guilty pleasure TV shows.

MTV's "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" New York Premiere Party Getty Images for MTV loading...

If you’ve ever wanted to meet the cast, now is your chance.

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino will be signing his new book in New Jersey on Sunday, December 17.

2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Getty Images for MTV loading...

His new book called “Reality Check: Making the Best of the Situation” is due out on November 21 and is about his drug addiction, losing his home, family, and friends, and his time in prison.

Mike will be at Bookends Bookstore in Ridgewood, NJ on December 17 at 1 p.m. signing his book.

You will need to purchase the book in order to get in and meet Mike. It’s $34.99 and tickets/the book can be purchased HERE.

If you can’t make it out to North Jersey, The Situation’s book can be pre-ordered on his website. And if you buy it directly from him, you will get access to a Zoom book launch party with Mike and “special guests”, a signed book, and you’ll receive your copy before the November 21 release date.

This will cost you $29 and can be purchased HERE.

