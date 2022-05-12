Where you can find the best Italian food in Somerset County, NJ
Now that we've been on the trail for the past few weeks spreading the news about our new group and the Parental Bill of Rights, we're hitting more restaurants around the state.
Since we have no choice as we're getting home after 8 or 9 p.m. on most days lately, in order to get a meal in before a reasonable bedtime at 10:30/11 p.m., we're stopping by restaurants on the way home.
This week we add one of my favorites to the list, AMA Pizza in Hillsborough. We've been there a half-dozen times and have never been disappointed.
Consistency is critical for restaurants especially when you're recommending a restaurant after having a great experience. It's a leap of faith and you hope that when you tell your friends about a place, they'll have the same terrific experience.
For AMA, there is no doubt at all. One of the best dishes is the homemade gnocchi. Like little clouds, the dish just melts in your mouth. When you go, the MUST ORDER is off the menu, pasta and potatoes. "Pasta e patete". My advice is to ask for a bowl to share with the table as a taste before the appetizers and meal.
Please, take my advice, go there hungry. You won't be disappointed!
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.