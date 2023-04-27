Where to meet Jersey guy, ‘Brat Pack’ member Andrew McCarthy in NJ

You may remember him from “St. Elmo’s Fire,” “Pretty in Pink,” or “Weekend at Bernie’s.” He was the unexpected heartthrob of the Brat Pack and he’s now the author of a brand-new book called “Walking with Sam.”

If you had posters on your wall of Andrew McCarthy and dreamed of one day meeting him, now your dreams can come true. Andrew is going on a book signing tour and will be in North Jersey on Thursday, June 1, at 6 p.m.

His new book, “Walking with Sam,” is about a 500-mile trek across Spain’s Camino de Santiago with his son, Sam. This stems from the fact that Sam entered adulthood and Andrew realized how fast time is going so before Sam goes off on his own, the father/son duo wanted one more excursion.

Andrew McCarthy is not only known as a Brat Pack member but also a New York Times bestselling author.

Most of his books are about traveling or his life journey including “Just Fly Away,” “The Longest Way Home: One Man’s Quest for the Courage to Settle Down,” and "Brat: An 80’s Story.”

As a young 80’s actor, Andrew McCarthy became part of the "Brat Pack" after being cast in some John Hughes movies.

Other Brat Pack members you might know are:

Emilio Estevez

Rob Lowe

Judd Nelson

Molly Ringwald

Anthony Michael Hall

Ally Sheedy

With all of this said the most exciting part about Andrew’s book signing in North Jersey is that he’s returning home.

YES, Andrew is a Jersey guy from Westfield.

So whether you support him for being from New Jersey or your inner 14-year-old is still swooning over him, this is your opportunity to have that meet and greet.

You can register to meet Andrew and get his new book signed at Books & Greetings in Northvale, New Jersey HERE.

