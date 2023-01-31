Where NJ families say they’ll move to if they leave the state

"If we end up moving somewhere else - another state - it's probably going to be Florida."

That's what families in the Garden State are thinking, at least according to a new poll, conducted by FamilyDestinationsGuide.com. The kid-friendly vacation ideas site asked 3,000 people nationwide about moving.

Those participating were asked about moving to another state, if they decided to chuck it all and move out of state.

The most popular answer by New Jersey people was the state of Florida.

Who wouldn't want lots of sunshine and warm temperatures?

In addition to the great weather, other benefits of Florida according to finding of the poll include no state income tax, a diverse population, great food, and exciting attractions.

Also posed to New Jersey folks: If you leave the country, where would you want to live?

Can you guess the answer?

Believe it or not, it's Italy!

Read on to find out where people from New Jersey - and other states - have actually moved to in the past.

