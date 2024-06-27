Where Is It Illegal to Scatter Ashes in New York State?

When spreading a loved one's ashes in New York State, there are some important regulations to remember to ensure you're following the law and respecting the environment. Even though you want to honor your loved one, you must follow the law.

Can You Spread Ashes In NY Public Parks?

If you want to scatter ashes in a state or national park, you must first check with the park authorities. Most parks have strict rules about this to protect natural habitats. The Adirondack and Catskill Parks do not allow it without special permission.

Can You Scatter Ashes In New York Waterways?

If your loved one's wishes were to have their ashes spread on Lake George, the Hudson River, or the Atlantic Ocean, there are federal regulations. With all New York lakes, rivers, and the ocean, you must be at least three nautical miles from shore. This helps keep our waters clean and safe for wildlife.

What About Spreading Ashes On Private Property?

If you have your heart set on a private property, you'll need the owner's okay. Without their permission, you could be trespassing, and nobody wants that during such a sensitive time.

Many cemeteries offer designated areas for scattering ashes and have their own set of rules. It's a good idea to contact the cemetery office to see what's allowed.

Which Public Places Can You Spread Ashes?

Public places like streets, sidewalks, and parks generally don't permit scattering ashes without special permission. This keeps public areas clean and respectful for everyone.

Can Ashes Be Spread Over Niagara Falls?

Niagara Falls is completely off-limits. Both the United States and the Canadian government prohibit scattering ashes. The falls area protected area so you would have to get proper authorization.

So, before you make plans, check with local authorities or the specific location to ensure you're following all necessary regulations and obtaining any required permits. This way, you can honor your loved one in a way that is respectful and lawful.