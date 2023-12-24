When Was The Biggest Snowstorm On Christmas Day in New Jersey? It is not a common thing to see an actual "White Christmas" on December 25th in the Garden State. New Jersey very rarely sees snow on Christmas Day.

So let's look at the biggest Christmas snowstorm here in New Jersey. According to A-Z Animals, "The Great Blizzard of 1947 started on Christmas Day and swept across the Northeastern United States, including New Jersey. While the storm did not bring heavy winds, snow fell across the region at such a steady pace it would soon turn the state into a complete winter wonderland. Snow fell at a rate of three inches per hour at its highest point. Drifts came in at around four feet in several areas."

I asked my Mom if she remembered the Blizzard of 47', she was 9 years old, but she didn't recall it snowing that Christmas Day. In addition, A-Z Animals added "Between December 26th and 27th of 1947, 29.7 inches of snow fell in 24 hours. That’s nearly two and a half feet of solid snowfall, and it remains the most snow to ever accumulate in just one day in New Jersey’s history!"

According to NJ.com, there have been several snow storms in other years around Christmas, but not the 25th officially. These numbers are for the Newark, New Jersey area.

December 26, 1947 - 25.9 inches

December 26, 2010 - 17.7 inches

December 26, 1933 - 8.0 inches

In the New Brunswick, New Jersey area

December 24, 1912 - 12.0 inches

December 26, 1947 - 12.2 inches

December 27, 2010 - 19.5 inches

December 26, 1909 - 12.0 inches

In the Atlantic City region

December 26, 2010 - 18.4 inches

December 24, 1966 - 6.4 inches

