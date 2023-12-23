You might want to sit down for this breaking news. New Jersey is home to one of the most expensive toll roads in America.

Let's start by saying New Jersey is home to the most expensive everything in America, so one of our roads making this list is not a surprise at all.

Clearly, not only is the New Jersey Turnpike the most expensive toll road in New Jersey, but AZ Animals says it is among the most expensive toll roads in the entire nation.

I'm guessing that none of this is exactly surprising you yet, but there is something that may make you scratch your head.

You might be surprised that even though The New Jersey Turnpike is among the most expensive toll roads in the nation, it it not nearly as high on the list as you might think.

It turns out that there are seven toll roads in the nation that will make you dig deeper into your pocket than the Turnpike does.

One of these roads, The Pennsylvania Turnpike is actually 10 times more expensive on average than the New Jersey Turnpike, and that's saying something.

The average passenger car on the New Jersey Turnpike coughs up about $11.40, which is good for #8 on the list, while the Pennsylvania Turnpike is a whopping $112.91, making it #1 and making New Jersey look pretty reasonable.

Whiteface Mountain Memorial Highway in New York is the second most expensive toll road in America, so the tri-state area should be very proud.

