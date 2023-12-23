17 Must See Holiday Displays in Cape May County, New Jersey

It's the time of year for Christmas Movies and Music to get us in the holiday spirit. Unless you are Ebenezer Scrooge, you grew up with all the festivities of the Holiday Season that get you in the mood for Christmas each year.

One of the highlights of December each year is seeing what Holiday lights and Christmas displays people have placed on their homes.

Typically these lights have many adjectives from "pretty" to "fun", but to me they all put a smile on your face for Christmas and the Holiday season.