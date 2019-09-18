When heroes have to save heroes

One minute you're hangin' out on the deck at the Jersey shore talking with friends and enjoying a beer on a perfect Jersey summer night and the next you're thrust into a hellish chaos not knowing if you will live.

That's what happened last Saturday in Wildwood, New Jersey as firefighters came from around the state for an annual convention.

In the middle of a fun and festive evening, the top deck on of three story home collapsed crashing into the deck and onto the people on the second deck and on the ground. When Wildwood City Fire Department, Local 50 got the call, they knew they would be rescuing the rescuers as most of the attendees were also firefighters.

Earlier this week, I spoke to firefighter Ryan Troyano who was among the first on the scene. Here's my conversation with him from Chasing News:

My friend Eddie Donnelly who is the head of the Firefighters Mutual Benevolent Association joined me on the morning show to discuss the brave men and women who serve our communities everyday, putting the safety of victims ahead of their own.

There is a reason why they are called the "Bravest".

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: