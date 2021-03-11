What’s your gripe about NJ government? (Opinion)

New Jerseyans are angry for sure.

Not only are we still getting crumbs off the table from the elitist, arrogant governor, but the government that he campaigned to modernize is anything but. Unemployment checks going to the wrong people. Bureaucrats sending notes of overpayment and then telling people that they have to pay back the state, only to turn around in a few months and tell them they should have kept the check. MVC agencies closing for a positive PCR test and the ones which are open having people wait in lines for hours on end. 50% indoor dining still a week away yet, states across the nation are at 100% without masks.

The virus is nearly gone on the latest run, despite the fact that only 10% of New Jerseyans have been vaccinated. There is no consistency in the policies coming from Trenton and there is no credible opposition to the governor's edicts. Even before the lockdown, the inefficiency of government services were at the top of our listeners lists of complaints. Now, it's just salt in the wound. All the while, we are paying the highest taxes in the country.

What's your biggest gripe about NJ government?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

GO INSIDE THE INFAMOUS MANALAPAN JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION HOUSE

Famous NJ people from A to Z (almost)