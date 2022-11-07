Need to visit the MVC in NJ? Better try next week

If you need to go to a Motor Vehicle agency office in New Jersey, you may want to plan for next week.

MVC agencies will be closed for two state holidays days this week: Tuesday, Nov. 8, and Friday, Nov.11.

Nov. 8 is Election Day.

Nov. 11 is Veterans' Day.

State workers have both days off.

Typically, the beginning of the week and the beginning of the month are among the busiest times at MVC agencies, and having the office closed for two days this week certainly won't make it any less crowded.

The impact of the closures may not be as significant as in past years. The number of issues that can be handled without an appointment is limited.

Appointments need to be made for driver permits, driver testing, REAL ID, new registrations and titles.

MVC officials have also been trying to get more people to conduct business on-line.

Dozens of transactions can be handled at the MVC website, including the online renewal and replacement of nearly all licenses and registrations.

The number of online services was accelerated when long wait times and confusion confronted customers when MVC offices reopened after being closed for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.

