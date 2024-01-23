Guess who in New Jersey got a 67% raise in their salary?

While New Jerseyans struggle to keep up with rising costs in the Garden State, fueled by over-taxation, reckless government spending, and Biden's inflation, New Jersey lawmakers decided they deserve a raise, a BIG raise.

Have you ever in your professional career received an increase in compensation of 67%? That's exactly what Trenton politicians did earlier this year.

The raise is set to kick in with the Legislature, the governor, and staff in 2026. That means senators who voted for the increase will directly benefit from the increase as they are not up for re-election until 2027.

It's a slap in our face

It's a slap in the face to all working families around our state. It's a slap in the face to the police officers who have worked for years, many without a contract, and then no cost-of-living adjustment for retirees.

The same Legislature that has allowed Gov. Murphy to run roughshod over our constitutional rights and opened the floodgates to allow illegals to come here and get free housing, health care, and college education.

The challenge in New Jersey is now that the legislators will be making $82,000 (up from $49,000) they are still considered part-time and have enormous income potential outside of politics.

Think about how many lawyers serve in the Legislature. It's nearly one in four! And how much business do they generate from the connections as an elected official?

Who do we hold accountable?

Shame on the elected Republicans who not only voted for the raise but then doubled down and justified the raise on social media. If the GOP is going to build credibility with NJ voters and retake control of the Legislature and the governor's office, it starts with refusing the raise or doing the job full-time.

Assemblyman Jay Webber called into my show to discuss this.

LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom