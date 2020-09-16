Either on the receiving end or of the giving side, what’s the biggest tip you’ve given?

In the past few months I have not been to a restaurant to dine out because I just won’t participate in the absurdity of wearing a mask to be seated only to remove the mask to eat. The whole thing is just a practice in submission to ignorance and arbitrary government rules. That said, my wife and I make it a point to order from our favorite restaurants in order to do our part to help keep their doors open. We’ve also contributed to employee GoFundMe drives that hopefully make up a bit of what has been lost.

But the bottom line is there are still a couple hundred thousand restaurant workers on the unemployment rolls because the limited capacity allowed by NJ government is simply not sufficient for most to maintain a profit margin. For one waitress, who is lucky to remain employed, that tip came in the form of a car!

Let us know your tip story by tagging @NJ1015 and me, @BillSpadea, on Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #BiggestNJTip and you might hear your story on the air!

