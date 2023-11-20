Is New Jersey really one of the cheapest states in the union?

According to a recent survey, New Jersey is ranked 9th out of 50 states when it comes to tipping.

Of course, if you drill into the numbers, NJ and the worst tipping state, California, are only separated by 1.5%. So, is it really fair to even assess a state's willingness to give tips based on a few percentage points?

It also depends on the methodology used for the survey. Was it based on random responses from those who received tips? Those who tip? And what industries were included? Restaurants only? If coffee shops were included, then a nearly 20% average for the Garden State would be super high!

We were taught that respectable tipping was 10% for breakfast, 15% for lunch, and 20% for dinner. But now, if you go to Starbucks and take away your coffee you are prompted for a tip.

In my opinion, it's gotten a bit out of control. We stopped at a small cafe over the weekend and got two small coffees to go. Cost $8 and the credit card tap machine prompted us for a 25% tip. I did not feel guilty selecting "no tip".

On the other side, typical "no tip" workers will be getting a Christmas tip from us including, postal carriers, the guys who pick up our trash, and the UPS guys. Even taking out some extra cash for the Amazon delivery guys.

So the answer to the question is a solid "NO", NJ is a generous state, but you need to earn that tip.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

