What’s open and closed for Columbus Day in New Jersey?

TRENTON — Columbus Day is an official state and federal holiday with a variety of closures for offices, businesses, and schools, but a regular day for others.

Boys wave Italian flags while riding a float in the Columbus Day Parade in New York Boys wave Italian flags while riding a float in the Columbus Day Parade in New York (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) loading...

All state agencies in New Jersey will be closed on Monday. Most public schools are closed, but many colleges and universities are holding class as normal.

Columbus Day was first celebrated as a federal holiday in 1937, to commemorate the discovery of America by Spanish explorer Christopher Columbus. The Uniform Holiday Act took effect in 1971 and made the holiday officially every second Monday of October.

A movement to abolish Columbus Day and replace it with Indigenous Peoples Day is gaining momentum. But the gesture to recognize victims of European colonialism also has outraged Italian-Americans. They say eliminating their festival of ethnic pride is culturally insensitive.

Check with your destination to make sure it is open or closed on Monday.

CLOSED:

Post offices

State and federal courts

State offices (including MVC)

Many public schools (check your district's schedule)

OPEN:

Financial markets

Banks (some banks are closed today. Check your institution's schedule)

NJ Transit rail operates on a regular schedule. Some buses are running on a holiday schedule.

SEPTA is operating trains and buses on a regular schedule

PATCO is operating trains and buses on a regular schedule

Malls

Retail stores

FedEx and UPS will make regular pickups and deliveries

Most colleges and universities (check your institution's schedule)

Italians in New Jersey

Click on a town to see population information. Darker red means a greater percentage of the population is of Italian descent. The numbers are 2015 estimates from the U.S. Census' American Community Survey.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

