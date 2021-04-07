What would most New Jerseyans do with an extra $10,000? (Opinion)

It's a question that has come up more than a few times since we started promoting the "Jersey Cash Codes" contest where a lucky listener could win up to $10,000.

I asked our crew in the morning what they would do if they suddenly had an extra ten grand. Producer Kristen would reduce her student debt, Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow would put the money toward a new car. Morning news anchor Eric Scott would build a walk-in freezer/fridge in his house. New Jersey Traffic North's Bob Williams would give half to his kidney donor Kim in honor of "donate life" month. New Jersey Traffic South's Jill Myra would take her family on a trip to Italy, but since there are so many restrictions she'd just pay off debt.

Seems the general consensus among the team in the morning is practical spending. Wonder if that would be the opposite if I had asked that question

For me, it would go toward heaters so I could practice hot yoga at home. Or maybe that pizza oven I have always wanted or maybe I'd just give it to the kids. What would you do?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

