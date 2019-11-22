The holidays are usually a depressing time of year for Giants fans. The sadness starts when we realize around Halloween that we're not going to the playoffs, and runs right into the new year, when we finish the season with the other team's fans in our Met Life stadium.

Despite that, when its time to exchange presents, we like nothing more than to see their logo on as many of our gifts as possible.

For the best and widest selection I go to Amazon. Here are some things I would buy for my fan friends ... or is that friend fans?

First off, How about a Giants bathrobe?

What a great way to watch the game in the comfort of your own home? While others are wearing the same old jerseys, you can relax in comfort in your Giants silk touch robe. Now that's stylin'

This levitating football helmet is pretty good.

There are lots of different Giants T-shirts on Amazon, but my favorite is the "Don't Be A D**k" Cowboys shirt, which I hope also comes in Eagles and Redskins

For the complete list of New York Giants gifts on Amazon, click here.

